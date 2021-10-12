ChannelAdvisor Releases New Platform Capabilities for Order Fulfilment and Seamless Shopping Ahead of the Holiday Season

Leading multichannel commerce platform now offers over 200 marketplace integrations, new fulfilment options, and expanded support for Amazon and eBay sellers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced enhancements to its multichannel commerce platform for brands and retailers preparing for the holiday shopping season.

Designed to give businesses greater control over the discovery-to-doorstep shopping experience, product content, and where they showcase their products, ChannelAdvisor's newest capabilities can help sellers compete during the most critical shopping season. Additionally, this release includes the newly launched ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network , an interactive community of ChannelAdvisor sellers and partners seeking new e-commerce relationships to help grow their business and reach new audiences. ChannelAdvisor will share industry trends and offer a quick tutorial for these new e-commerce tools and other functionalities in a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. BST.

"Peak season is a critical time for e-commerce businesses, which is why time- and resource-efficiencies become increasingly important when protecting margins with minimal room for error," explains Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor prides itself on identifying and innovating tangible solutions to very real challenges when brands and retailers need our help the most. With ChannelAdvisor's support, sellers can outpace competitors and improve performance by placing their products in front of purchase-ready buyers to grow their businesses during the holiday season and beyond."

Ahead of peak season, brands and retailers can take advantage of ChannelAdvisor's new e-commerce solutions to:

Deliver Seamless Shopping Experiences

Faster Time to Market with Shoppable Media Campaigns:

ChannelAdvisor has expanded its Shoppable Media offering to include a self-service option for Buy Now Interstitial. This addition provides brands with greater flexibility, accelerating the time to market and allowing end-to-end execution within a single platform. Also available as a managed service, Shoppable Media Buy Now Interstitial enables brands to deliver a direct path to purchase to preferred retailers from within an on-brand interstitial experience integrated into the digital campaign.

Leverage Consumer Behaviour to Enhance Digital Marketing Campaigns

ChannelAdvisor A/B Testing for Product Content: ChannelAdvisor A/B Testing for Product Content helps increase the likelihood of conversion by identifying the best performing product content to support efforts on Google and Facebook. A/B Testing for Product Content allows users to easily configure test date ranges, test multiple items based on selected criteria and quickly apply results to all items within the test in a centralised console.

Expanded Support for Amazon and eBay Sellers

ChannelAdvisor Support for Amazon Blank Box: Amazon's Blank Box program allows US sellers who leverage Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA) to fulfil orders using unbranded packaging ("blank boxes") for items they choose to ship to non-Amazon customers. ChannelAdvisor's support for Amazon Blank Box helps FBA sellers identify Blank Box-eligible product quantities and automatically route orders for fulfilment using the method of their choice.

ChannelAdvisor Support for eBay Fulfilment (UK and DE): ChannelAdvisor provides sellers with the ability to diversify cross-channel fulfilment options within a single interface. ChannelAdvisor's support for eBay Fulfilment expands these capabilities by automatically detecting quantity changes and orders, synchronizing orders with eBay listings and providing reports to help sellers better understand demand.

Discover, Build and Grow New E-Commerce Relationships

ChannelAdvisor Commerce Network: This in-platform experience enables online channels — including marketplaces, webstores, and retail channels— to easily scout, engage, and grow with select brands and retailers looking to diversify in the highly competitive e-commerce landscape. Commerce Network users can browse through a gallery of potential e-commerce matches and, then, initiate contact with prospective sellers or channels that best align with their business goals and target audience. From connection to the initial integration, ChannelAdvisor further supports each stage of the newly formed business partnerships through an automated workflow and onboarding process.

Access Over 200 Marketplace Integrations to Reach New Consumers

ChannelAdvisor now supports over 200 channels globally, giving brands and retailers the reach and flexibility to present their products to the right consumers at the right time across the globe. New channels added include:

New Marketplaces:

Altitude Sports (CA)

Bol.com (BE, NL)

CDON (SE, NO, DK, FI)

Click Central (AU)

Kaufland (DE)

PartsTown (US)

Rakuten (FR)

Rebel Sport (AU)

The Iconic (AU)

New 1P Channel Expansions:

Ashley Furniture (US)

Belk (US)

Gamestop (US)

Lord & Taylor (US)

Orange Theory (US)

Tanguay (US)

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.com .

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Laura Lane

Senior International Marketing Manager

Laura.Lane@channeladvisor.com

