ChannelAdvisor Appoints Vladi Shlesman to Managing Director, EMEA

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced the appointment of Vladi Shlesman as Managing Director, EMEA. Shlesman will lead regional business strategy development and the company's EMEA operations, enabling customer acquisition, expansion and retention.

Shlesman joined ChannelAdvisor as Head of Client Services, EMEA and APAC in 2018. He successfully drove the transformation of the account management, managed services, customer onboarding and presales organisations.

Shlesman has a proven track record, serving for over 20 years in senior presales and services roles at leading tech companies. He was Regional EMEA Presales and Client Services Leader at BMC Software, where he led the technical teams of the Identify business unit in EMEA. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Presales at Automic Software, a leading IT automation provider. Following the acquisition of Automic Software by CA Technologies in 2017, Shlesman's expanded responsibilities included owning a broader automation portfolio and organisational oversight at CA Technologies.

"We are thrilled to have Vladi take on the role of Managing Director, EMEA," said Beth Segovia, Chief Operating Officer at ChannelAdvisor. "He is a strategic thinker with strong leadership ability who strives to deliver a positive experience for our customers. This is an exciting time for our European business, and we look forward to seeing Vladi continue to work to drive innovation and build on ChannelAdvisor's continued commitment to international growth and support for brands and retailers."

"I'm honoured to lead ChannelAdvisor in EMEA. This is a crucial time for the company as digital transformation, social commerce and omnichannel expansion are a top priority for brands and retailers," said Shlesman. "ChannelAdvisor's mission to connect and optimise the world's commerce by delivering world-class services and solutions to our customers is as relevant as ever. It's a transformative time in e-commerce, and we're primed and ready to help our customers succeed."

