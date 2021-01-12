ChannelAdvisor Announces Platform Enhancements Designed to Optimise Retail Product Content and Improve Operational Efficiency

New features also include fulfilment monitoring capabilities, support for new sales channels and Managed Services for Amazon DSP

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced new platform capabilities and an expansion of services to help brands efficiently manage product data for retailers, monitor fulfilment performance, expand to new channels, and leverage Amazon's demand side platform (DSP) for advertising. ChannelAdvisor will present these new enhancements and services in a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, January 19 at 11 a.m. EDT.

"The immediate availability and optimisation of product data can be key drivers for e-commerce success, which is why today's enhancements are designed to place brands in a position of competitive strength," explained Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "To compete effectively - and continually connect with digital-savvy consumers - brands need to enable retailers with accurate product data to help create compelling shopping experiences. Our newest features aim to provide comprehensive access to product and performance data, helping to inform operational decisions for optimal ROI."

In addition to offering sellers easier access to actionable data, ChannelAdvisor has expanded its platform capabilities to include support for emerging global marketplaces, first-party dropship connections, and the automated monitoring of fulfilment channel performance. Frechette added, "As recent shifts in consumer behaviour continue to impact brands and retailers, ChannelAdvisor is committed to providing best-in-class technology and services to help guide their digital transformations and enable the growth of their businesses."

ChannelAdvisor's newest enhancements include:

E-Commerce Solutions for Peak Performance and Efficiency

Featured Fields: E-commerce managers can gain visibility and streamline the decision-making process by accessing product data and custom data points alongside their listings and ads. Through ChannelAdvisor Featured Fields, sellers can easily sort, transform and filter their data by attributes that are unavailable by default in the channels' interfaces.

Channel Health Console: ChannelAdvisor's newest enhancements to the Channel Health Console provide sellers with a simplified dashboard, enabling them to monitor the health and performance of their fulfilment channels closely.

Retail Content Management (RCM): RCM is designed to help brands optimise product content and enable product data compliance for their retail partners, saving valuable time in product onboarding and potentially elevating product visibility. RCM is available as a standalone module or in combination with other ChannelAdvisor solutions. In this release, ChannelAdvisor also introduces Managed Services for RCM. This service allows brands to work directly with ChannelAdvisor experts to help optimise and map product data for retail partners.

Expanded Services for Advertising Support

Managed Services for Amazon DSP: Brands selling on both Seller Central and Vendor Central can target audiences on and off Amazon with support from ChannelAdvisor Managed Services for Amazon's demand-side platform (DSP). Brands seeking to amplify their brand presence can rely on ChannelAdvisor's retail media experts to help drive effective advertising with Amazon DSP.

New Marketplace Integrations and Dropship Connections

New Marketplace Connections: Adding to its more than 100 global marketplace integrations, ChannelAdvisor continues to help connect brands and retailers with more consumers through the support of Amazon Sweden (SE), Back Market (AT, BE, NL, FI and PL), Darty (FR), Paysfer (US), and Spartoo (FR).

New First-Party Retail Dropship Connections: ChannelAdvisor added support for more first-party dropship integrations with the addition of Fantastic Furniture. Additionally, ChannelAdvisor expanded its existing support for Macy's and Walgreens.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk .

