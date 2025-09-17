Changzhou, Jiangsu: Building Momentum Toward Global Leadership in Renewable Energy

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 13, the International New Energy Exhibition 2025 opened in Changzhou under the theme "New Energy, New Power, New Changzhou." At the opening ceremony, 33 significant agreements were finalized on-site, representing a combined investment of more than 33.7 billion yuan.

"During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Changzhou aims to maintain its leading edge in manufacturing, accelerate progress in applied technologies, and adopt a forward-looking approach to emerging industries, with the goal of building a renewable energy hub that represents Jiangsu's commitment to sustainable growth while strengthening its global competitiveness," stated Wang Jianfeng, Secretary of the Changzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at the ceremony.

In recent years, Changzhou has taken the lead in creating a comprehensive renewable energy industry chain that spans five segments: generation, storage, transmission, utilization, and grid. The results have been striking. Last year, the city's renewable energy sector surpassed 850 billion yuan in output, and this year it is on track to break the 1 trillion yuan mark.

This year's expo also drew attention for its "dual-IP" approach. On the evening of the opening ceremony, the 11th round of the Jiangsu City Football League — Changzhou vs. Suqian — was held at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Center, drawing more than 40,000 fans. Although Changzhou fell short with a 2–1 loss, the atmosphere inside and outside the stadium energized the city well beyond the final score.

"As September marks a season of achievement, the renewable energy industry and the Jiangsu City Football League are joining forces in a 'dual-IP partnership,' opening a new chapter of industrial growth and community engagement in Changzhou," noted Zhou Wei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee and Mayor of Changzhou. He invited entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and innovators from around the world to become Changzhou's partners and contributors to Changzhou's vision for the future.

