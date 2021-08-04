Changing Consumer Preferences to Natural Plant-based Food Ingredients to Provide Promising Growth Opportunities for Citrus Fiber Market, Says TMR

· Rising demand for clean label products among a considerable share of the populace to bring tremendous growth opportunities for the citrus fiber market between 2021 and 2031

· Increasing popularity of citrus products due to their rich vitamin, dietary fiber, and mineral content to bring immense growth prospects for the global market for citrus fiber

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally sourced components from citrus fruits are popular among many individuals. One of the most commonly derived components is citrus fiber. Hence, the rising demand will decide the growth structure of the citrus fiber market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Citrus fiber is a combination of insoluble and soluble fiber. It is extracted from peel or orange pulp. It acts as a dietary fiber and is rich in antioxidants. Starch digestion, reduced glucose adsorption, etc. are some major benefits imparted by citrus fibers. The advantages associated with citrus fibers will bring significant growth prospects.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on all the aspects related to the growth of the citrus fiber market. The TMR analysts predict the citrus fiber market would expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The citrus fiber market is projected to be valued over US$ 300 Mn in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031.

Growing disposable income and rising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle are projected to offer substantial growth prospects to the citrus fiber market. These fibers help in the prevention of digestive ailments, promote good heart health, and enhance the skin tone. Such benefits will serve as good growth generators for the citrus fiber market. The increasing consciousness about consuming plant-based diets is boosting the growth to a considerable extent. The growing popularity of citrus fibers due to its rich vitamins and mineral content will also bring profitable growth.

Key Findings of Report

Increase in Demand for Clean Label Products to Accelerate Growth of Citrus Fiber Market

The food & beverage industry is abuzz with the term 'clean label'. This term has gained immense popularity over the years. Clean label is not a part of the regulatory framework, but has been widely acknowledged by the food industry and even the food regulatory authorities.

Clean label foods are important, as they increase the nutrients consumed per calorie, and this aspect helps in increasing the health levels to a broader extent. Addition of citrus fibers to clean label foods enables improvement in the taste and texture of the products. Therefore, the extensive demand for clean label foods is boosting the growth of the citrus fiber market.

Role of Citrus Fiber as Feasible Alternative to Banned Food Ingredients to Drive Exponential Growth

Under the laws of food regulatory authorities of different countries, many food ingredients have been prohibited for use due to their harmful effects on the body. Citrus fibers can easily replace such food ingredients, which include carrageenan, hydrocolloids, phosphates, etc. The utilization of citrus fiber as a replacement to banned or prohibited food ingredients will invite profitable growth.

Surge in Demand for Organic Personal Care, Beauty Products to Offer Growth Opportunities

The awareness levels about the importance of using naturally derived personal care products and cosmetics are increasing rapidly. This aspect is driving the demand for organic beauty products. The harms of chemical-infused cosmetics are immense and hence, to prevent skin damage, many consumers are switching to natural products. As organic cosmetics use citrus ingredients on a large scale, the demand for citrus fibers is increasing.

SOURCE Transparency Market Research