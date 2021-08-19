Changing Consumer Preference for High Nutritional Ingredients Boosts Inulin Market; Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Sectors to Witness High Demand, says TMR

- Manufacturers engage in organic inulin production due to rising inclination for pesticide-free food

- Growth dynamics, trends, and opportunities to lead to the growth of the inulin market to US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing inclination of consumers toward natural ingredients in food, pharmaceutical, and personal care products to prevent allergies and poor health conditions has driven providers to include offbeat substances such as inulin. Inulin possesses health-benefitting, medicinal properties that find use in food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors.

Currently, western countries are experiencing significant demand for inulin and its associated products that has led to the promising growth of the inulin market. In general, consumers in these countries are inclined toward value-added clean label products. For such reasons, the inulin market in Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2031.

Furthermore, the demand for inulin is anticipated to rise in other parts of the world too, which is also anticipated to drive the overall inulin market.

Inulin Market – Key Findings of Report

Use in Functional Foods, Diet Plans of Modern Consumers Catalyzes Market Growth

The growing knowledge of medicinal and health-benefitting properties of inulin is leading to expansion of its applications. Busy lifestyle and long working hours have compelled individuals to adopt older forms of food that mostly do not have any side effects. This has aroused the interest of players in the inulin market to combine it with functional food needs of modern consumers. Ice cream, cheese, and yogurt are some food items that use inulin.

Inulin is a prebiotic, which fosters the growth of specific bacteria that improve bowel function and the overall health. Specifically, inulin molecules combine in a way that the small intestine is unable to break it, and instead requires them to travel to the lower gut and feed the beneficial bacteria. This further attracts the use of inulin in food items.

Moreover, inulin is used in food health plans of individuals. Inulin can be used as a fat substitute and has the ability for the body to shed fat. Thus, it helps for high blood fat and weight loss, and with the growing importance of low calorie sugar products, this is creating the demand for inulin.

The medicinal use of inulin is also substantial. Inulin is starchy and most commonly used by soaking chicory roots in hot water to work as a medicine, for example, for digestive problems.

Health, Wellness Quotient Favors Demand, Safety Labels Add to Market Value

The increase in engagement of individuals in health and fitness goals is leading to the high demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. Inulin is a dietary fiber, and is present in a large variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The spur in expenditure on clinical nutrition for wellness trends is benefitting the inulin market.

The nutritional content of inulin, which includes rich fibers and minerals such as calcium and potassium, vitamin C, and protein, is also favoring the demand for inulin. In developed countries, old age individuals are increasingly adopting dietary supplements for a longer life.

Inulin has received safety certification from accredited food and drug organizations for human use.

Europe to Dominate Global Market, Asia Pacific to Emerge as Key Region

Europe holds the leading share of the inulin market. Favorable regulatory policies for the inclusion of functional ingredients in food and beverages are key factors fueling the inulin market in the region. Besides, the abundance of chicory root in the region – a key source of inulin is anticipated to enable its stable supply for use in various products. These factors will collectively propel the growth of the inulin market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market with increasing demand for natural ingredients-based dietary supplements from older population. The growing demand for infant food formula with changing lifestyle could create opportunities in the inulin market in the region.

Inulin Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of various diseases has triggered pharmaceutical research for new substances for improved treatments. Hence, experts in the pharmaceutical sector are striving to increase the use of inulin in pharmaceutical drugs for its medicinal properties.

Rising acceptance of inulin as a fat substitute, probiotic properties, and other health-benefitting properties is driving its use in the food & beverage sector

High use of dietary supplements, nutraceutical products for general well-being bolsters growth in inulin market

Inulin Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the inulin market are:

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BENEO

COSUCRA

NOW Health Group Inc.

Naturel West Corp EU B.V.

The Green Labs LLC

Bioway Organic Ingredients

Inulin Market Segmentation

Inulin Market by Nature

Organic



Conventional

Inulin Market by Source

Agave



Chicory



Jerusalem Artichoke



Others

Inulin Market by Form

Powder



Liquid

Inulin Market by Application

Food & Beverages



Bakery & Confectionary





Dairy Products





Meat Products





Snacks & Cereals





Others



Dietary Supplements



Pharmaceuticals



Animal Feed

Inulin Market by Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa

