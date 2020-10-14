Changi Celebrates 10 Years of Salesforce in the MENA Region with new Partnerships

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changi has been delivering Salesforce CRM cloud-based solutions in the UAE and wider MENA region for 10 years. Reaching this milestone in 2020, amidst COVID-19, is humbling and the company is focused on expanding its platform and partnerships to serve the rapidly increasing demand for digital transformation across the Middle East. Its first partnership is in the eCommerce space with global leader Astound Commerce.

Changi made a bet on Salesforce ten years ago based on founder Ghassan Chkaiban's CRM expertise and quest for high quality digital solutions. "Since Changi was created, we have been a passionate advocate of the Salesforce ecosystem and we truly believe that it's the best customer success platform out there; I saw an opportunity for its growth in the Middle East and embarked on this journey 10 years ago, as a Salesforce Partner, by developing a market presence across the region and in multiple industries, through our headquarters in Dubai. With growing momentum, hard work and many learning opportunities along the way, we have built a strong foundation that is well suited to serve the region's appetite for digital transformation," said Ghassan Chkaiban, Founder & Managing Director of Changi.

The sentiment is echoed by seasoned Salesforce executive Robin Fisher, Senior Area Vice President - Growth Markets, who recognized Changi's milestone: "Congratulations Changi on your 10-year celebrations. I am proud to be associated with this amazing team of passionate, consultative, customer centric professionals. You have been instrumental over the past decade in ensuring that our mutual customers grow and benefit from their Salesforce investments. You truly are an example of #Trailblazer. Our valuable partnership over the years has assisted in creating the strong, ever growing Salesforce ecosystem we see in the Middle East. I look forward to our mutual success as we continue to serve our customers together, so that they in turn can better serve their customers, partners and employees. Thank you Changi, enjoy your birthday celebrations."

With digital transformation at the core of Changi's ethos, the company is actively building strategic alliances with leading global digital technology companies. Given the growing demand for eCommerce solutions across MENA, Changi proudly introduces its first alliance in 2020 with Astound Commerce, the world's most trusted Digital Commerce Specialist.

Terry Hunter, Managing Director at Astound Commerce announced: "We're excited to partner with the team at Changi. Our partnership is not only based on our complementary skill sets in delivering best-of-breed solutions to drive enhanced services. More than that, it's based on our combined commitment to always strive for excellence, which is hard baked into both of our cultures. This means we can now expand our geographic footprint together and offer more customers the digital transformation needed to drive their businesses forwards, deliver success and improve performance." Terry went on to add: "From the very first meeting with Changi, it was clear that both our companies are perfectly aligned in the way we support our clients. It's just as important to both of us to deliver great results as it is to operate with the utmost integrity and ethics at the heart of what we do."

Via the cornerstone partnership with Salesforce and the newly formed strategic alliance with Astound Commerce, Changi is looking forward to another 10 years of helping companies across the region take their business processes to the next level and leading their digital transformation efforts, through their merging of combined competencies and experience.

Contact

Name: Letticia Paswani

Email: success@changiconsulting.com, Phone Number : +971 4 431 9034 https://www.changiconsulting.com/

About Changi

Changi Consulting, LLC, founded in 2010, is a customer-centric consulting firm and a Salesforce partner in the EMEA region. With expertise across major industries and business functions, we build and deliver cloud-based solutions focused on helping companies transform, automate, and optimize business processes. Whether you are new to cloud technology, or you are looking to accelerate your digital strategy, we can help.

Related Links

https://www.changiconsulting.com/



SOURCE Changi Consulting