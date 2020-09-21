Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team

Under the agreement, the appliance maker and the badminton team will jointly promote the development of China's sports industry through a "technology + sports" collaboration mode. At the ceremony, Changhong also announced the global debut of a new series of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines.

Li Wei, General Manager of Changhong, said that the National Badminton Team is not only full of passion, innovation and dedication but also imbued with the fighting spirit that gives them the confidence to face the sport's most fearsome rivals. The attitude is well in line with Changhong's corporate spirit of responsibility, innovation and persistence. The new collaboration brings together a champion team, a highly-developed industry and best-in-class products; a formula expected to create more value for badminton fans and consumers.

To date, Changhong has established global leadership in nearly ten segments, including refrigerator compressors, IoT modules, rail transit power sources and 5G specialty connectors. The Chinese provider supplies around one hundred of the world's leading firms with its products and services.

The new series of products, including the 5G+8K TV, the M Fresh refrigerator, the AI air conditioner and the hallmark 487mm super-thin washing machine, serves to demonstrate Changhong's strength in producing best-in-class products.

In addition to the continuous flow of innovative products, Changhong has taken the lead in the transformation as the world enters the IoT era. The company has achieved results in terms of the development of a "new infrastructure" for the sector. To enhance the company's competitiveness, Changhong has established a three-tier R&D system comprised of research and competitiveness laboratories, and a technology ecosystem, providing technical support for the development of smart home appliances and core components, to better serve both consumers and corporate buyers.

