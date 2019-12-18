Changes in the roles of Hoist Finance Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance is making changes in the roles of the Executive Management Team following the largest portfolio acquisition for the company ever, as communicated on 16 December, 2019.

The changes will strengthen Hoist Finance's strategy of growth and diversification into new asset classes and will also support the efficient debt resolution of this secured non-performing loans ("Secured NPLs") portfolio in France.

Fabien Klecha, currently CSO and member of the Executive Management Team, will in addition to the role as Country Manager for France assume the responsibility for the Center of Excellence for Secured NPLs in Hoist Finance. He will develop our business within Secured NPLs to support all markets in the light of it becoming increasingly important as an asset class for Hoist Finance.

Emanuele Reale, currently COO, has been appointed new CSO, and CEO Klaus-Anders Nysteen will assume the operational responsibility that was previously with the COO.

"I am very pleased with the recent portfolio investment in France, which more than doubles the size of our French operations and makes us the market leader in Secured NPLs in this important market. With Fabien Klecha taking full ownership of our Center of Excellence for Secured NPLs, with Emanuele back in the role as CSO and with myself being closer to operations, we are fully geared to execute on our strategy of becoming the market leader within our prioritised markets," says CEO Klaus-Anders Nysteen.

The composition of the Executive Management Team will not change due to the above changes. These changes are effective from 18 December 2019.

