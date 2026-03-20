Changes in Duni Group™'s Management Team

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group today announces that Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Business Area Food Packaging Solutions and member of Duni Group's Management Team, has decided to leave the Group to pursue a role as Club director for the football club IFK Göteborg.

"We are sad to see Nicklas leave Duni Group after nine years with the Company. During this time, he has held several roles across the Group and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021. Nicklas has played an important role in developing our Food Packaging Solutions business, strengthening our capabilities, and building a strong team. I want to express my sincere appreciation to Nicklas for the impact he has made on our Duniform and Take away business, as well as on the Company as a whole. I wish Nicklas all success in his future endeavors," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO of Duni Group.

Nicklas' last day with Duni Group will be no later than June 30, 2026. The process to appoint a successor has been initiated.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.duni.com

Registration no. 556536-7488

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