Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ  Stock Exchange Announcement 25.3.2024 at 18:45 hrs    

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date:                                   25/03/2024                

Exchange transaction:            Buy                

Share class                          CTY1S                

Amount, shares                    10 674                

Average price/share, EUR    3,7377                

Total price, EUR                    39 896,21

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 10 674 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg            

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä            
Chief Financial Officer    
Tel. +358 50 387 8180            
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com 

Contact:

