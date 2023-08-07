Changes in company's own shares

News provided by

Citycon Oyj

07 Aug, 2023, 17:35 BST

HELSINKI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stock Exchange Announcement

CITYCON OYJ 

7.8.2023 at 18:45 hrs

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date:

07/08/2023

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 500

Average price/share, EUR

5,5966

Total price, EUR

41 974,50

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 21 March 2023 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 21 March 2023.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation                
EVLI PLC                
Pasi Väisänen                
For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä                
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180                
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

CONTACT: 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Citycon Oyj

Also from this source

Citycon completed the first Green Commercial Paper issue in Finland

Citycon H1/2023: Compounding operational growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics