Changes in company's own shares

Stock Exchange Announcement CITYCON OYJ

7.8.2023 at 18:45 hrs

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date: 07/08/2023 Exchange transaction: Buy Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 7 500 Average price/share, EUR 5,5966 Total price, EUR 41 974,50

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 21 March 2023 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 21 March 2023.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.

