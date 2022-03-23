Changes in company's own shares: Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj

23 Mar, 2022, 16:45 GMT

HELSINKI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ 

Stock Exchange Announcement

23.3.2022 at 18:35 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

23/03/2022

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

21 241

Average price/share, EUR

6,9929

Total price, EUR

148 536,19


The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, 

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.




The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 241 shares.


On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI BANK PLC

Pasi Väisänen


For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

