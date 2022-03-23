Changes in company's own shares: Citycon Oyj
23 Mar, 2022, 16:45 GMT
HELSINKI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
23.3.2022 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
23/03/2022
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
21 241
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
6,9929
|
Total price, EUR
|
148 536,19
|
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
|
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 241 shares.
|
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
|
EVLI BANK PLC
|
Pasi Väisänen
|
For further information, please contact:
|
Sakari Järvelä
|
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
|
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3531109
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
Share this article