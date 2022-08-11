Changes in company's own shares: CITYCON OYJ
11 Aug, 2022, 16:43 BST
HELSINKI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
11.8.2022 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
11/08/2022
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
7 500
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
7,2533
|
Total price, EUR
|
54 399,75
|
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
|
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.
|
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
|
EVLI PLC
|
Pasi Väisänen
|
For further information, please contact:
|
Sakari Järvelä
|
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
|
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
