Changes in company's own shares: CITYCON OYJ

Citycon Oyj

11 Aug, 2022, 16:43 BST

CITYCON OYJ 

Stock Exchange Announcement

11.8.2022 at 18:35 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

11/08/2022

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 500

Average price/share, EUR

7,2533

Total price, EUR

54 399,75


The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, 

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 22 March 2022.


The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.


On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI PLC

Pasi Väisänen


