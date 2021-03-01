Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ 

                                   

Stock Exchange Announcement

                                               

                                   

1.3.2021 at 18:35 hrs


                                   

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


                                   

Date:

                                   

1.3.2021

                                               

                                   

Exchange transaction:

                                   

Buy

                                               

                                   

Share class

                                   

CTY1S

                                               

                                   

Amount, shares

 

5 493

 

                                   

Average price/share, EUR

 

7,601

 

                                   

Total price, EUR

 

41 752,29

 


                                   

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, 

                                   

based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2019 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 17 April 2019


                                   

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 5 493 shares.


                                   

On behalf of Citycon Corporation

                                   

EVLI BANK PLC

                                   

Lauri Vehkaluoto


                                   

Further Enquiries:

                                   

Laura Jauhiainen

                                   

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

                                   

Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497

                                   

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

