Changes in company's own shares
01 Mar, 2021, 16:55 GMT
HELSINKI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
1.3.2021 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
1.3.2021
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
5 493
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
7,601
|
Total price, EUR
|
41 752,29
|
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes,
|
based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 16 April 2019 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 17 April 2019
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 5 493 shares.
|
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
|
EVLI BANK PLC
|
Lauri Vehkaluoto
|
Further Enquiries:
|
Laura Jauhiainen
|
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
|
Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497
|
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
CONTACT:
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c3298210
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
Share this article