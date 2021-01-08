Changes in company's own shares

Citycon Oyj

08 Jan, 2021, 16:57 GMT

HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

                                   

CITYCON OYJ 

 

Stock Exchange Announcement                                 

                                   

8.1.2021 at 18:35 hrs


                                   

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


                                   

Date:

                                   

 

8.1.2021                      

                                   

Exchange transaction:

                                   

 

Buy                      



                                   

Share class

 

CTY1S                                 

                                   

Amount, shares

 

12 800

                                   

Average price/share, EUR

 

 

7,9047

                                   

Total price, EUR

 

 

101 180,16


                                   

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after 

the completion of transactions: 12 800 shares.


                                   

On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC



                                   

Lauri Vehkaluoto


 

Further Enquiries:


Laura Jauhiainen

                                   

IR Director

Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

