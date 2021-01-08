Changes in company's own shares
08 Jan, 2021, 16:57 GMT
HELSINKI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
8.1.2021 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
8.1.2021
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
12 800
Average price/share, EUR
7,9047
Total price, EUR
101 180,16
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 12 800 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
Further Enquiries:
Laura Jauhiainen
IR Director
Tel. +358 (0)40 823 9497
