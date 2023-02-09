Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elina Kaura (born 1981, Master of Laws) has been appointed as the Group Head of Legal & Compliance, Group General Counsel and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation as of 9 February 2023. She will report to Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO.

Ms. Kaura joined Caverion on 1 August 2022 as the Deputy to Group General Counsel Anne Viitala, who will step down from this position and from the Group Management Board. Ms. Viitala will continue as a Senior Advisor reporting to President & CEO Jacob Götzsche until her expected retirement later this year. Ms. Kaura has previously worked at FCG Finnish Consulting Group Ltd (FCG) as a Chief Legal Officer. Before FCG, she has worked as a Senior Legal Counsel at Ramirent Plc and Pöyry PLC and as an Associate Lawyer at Bird & Bird Attorneys Ltd.

"Elina Kaura has a solid legal background in working with international companies in our operating area. She has excellent competences required for leading and developing our Legal and Compliance function. I warmly welcome Elina as a member of our Group Management Board," says Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO. "We want to thank Anne for her valuable contribution to building up and managing Caverion's Legal & Compliance team over the past years. Her strong business acumen combined with legal expertise has been most appreciated in our project performance turnaround," he continues.

The CV and the photo of Elina Kaura will be available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For further information:

Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO; please contact Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion