Changed Number of Shares and Votes in SEMAFO

MONTREAL, Québec, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of warrants and options related to the closing of the acquisition of Savary Gold Corp. in addition to the exercise of SEMAFO options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of SEMAFO has increased from 333,117,705 to 333,979,993 common shares with voting rights as at June 28, 2019.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on June 28, 2019 at 07:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

