Change Vision's Astah Launches New Academic Program for Students to Practice UML, MBSE and Safety Design

- Astah Unleashes UML, MBSE + Safety Design Tools, Used by over 640,000 Users and 1,300 Schools, to Empower Students in STEM Courses around Globe -

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Vision, Inc., a leading company delivering modeling tools for safety-critical system development, announced on December 9 the launch of the "Academic Program" of its widely-used modeling toolset, Astah ( https://astah.net/?utm_campaign=prasy&utm_source=pr). This is an educational bundled package of its award-winning UML tool and MBSE + Safety design tool for higher educational institutions.

The Academic Program enables instructors and students to install the toolset on every device they use in classrooms on campus and also at home for doing assignments, as many devices as they want at a flat rate.

"This lightweight and inexpensive tool is exactly what we want to use in my course, Automated Driving Systems Safety, which helps the students to be capable in conducting ISO26262 Functional Safety and SOTIF development activities in future career," said Yuxin Zhang ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/zhangyuxin/), Associate Professor from State Key Laboratory of Automotive Simulation and Control, Jilin University, China.

There is rising demand for system safety engineering behind this launch. The automotive safety system market size was valued at USD101.77 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD198.96 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.76% from 2021 to 2028(*). One major factor driving this growth is government regulations related to vehicle safety. In the age of radical change and rapid growth in the automotive industry, the needs for learning vehicle safety design are rising and there are more safety design courses than ever.

Ultimately, this new Academic Program gives students opportunities to get hands-on practice of system safety analysis and design with professional tools that are used in real-world projects. Change Vision hopes to grow top talent who will lead the thriving automobile industry to shape a safe and mobility future.

About Academic Program

Change Vision's Academic Program called "Faculty Site License" which is a site-wide license at USD750 / 585 euros. For more information and a free trial: https://astah.net/products/faculty-site-license/?utm_campaign=prasy&utm_source=pr

About Astah System Safety

A MBSE and safety analysis tool incorporating leading procedures such as STAMP/STPA, SysML, ASAM SCDL and GSN (Goal Structuring Notation) to secure safety in the early phase of development by design, centralizing design information with traceability.

For more information:

https://astah.net/products/astah-system-safety/?utm_campaign=prasy&utm_source=pr

About Change Vision:

Change Vision, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a modeling tool vendor. More than 640,000 users, across large and small organizations, use Astah to design software and safety-critical products. Change Vision thrives on inspiration and aims to make software design more productive, rich and fun.

