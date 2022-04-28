Change to Citycon´s financial reporting schedule in 2022

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 28 April 2022 at 15:00 hrs

HELSINKI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj amends its 2022 financial reporting schedule for its three-month Interim Report due to changed meeting schedule. Citycon will publish its January-March Interim Report on 5 May 2022 about 8:30 p.m. EEST (previously 6 May 2022 about 9:00 a.m. EEST). Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will be organized according to the original schedule on 6 May 2022 at 10 a.m. EEST.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



