Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Petri Paukkunen (B.Sc., Eng.) has been appointed Area President, Asia Pacific Area at Valmet as of April 1, 2021. Petri Paukkunen is currently employed as Vice President, Board and Paper Mills business unit (BU) in Valmet's Paper business line. He will be a member of Valmet's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Petri Paukkunen is a sales and general management professional who started his career with Valmet in 1991. He has an extensive background in board and paper production related process technology development, product management, and sales and customer relationship management. In the past years Petri Paukkunen has successfully grown Valmet's largest process technology business unit, Board and Paper Mills BU, managing more than 1,200 professionals around the world.

As Valmet announced earlier, the current Area President, Asia Pacific, Mr. Jukka Tiitinen will return to the U.S. to become Area President, North America at Valmet as of April 1, 2021 and continues as a member of Valmet's Executive Team reporting to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

"I warmly welcome Petri Paukkunen to our Executive Team to further strengthen Valmet's growth and customer relations in the Asia Pacific Area. I am delighted that we could find a successor to this demanding position internally. Petri is a long-term Valmeteer who has worked at the company for decades. In recent years he has successfully led and grown Valmet's largest process technology business unit. With his long experience in demanding, global positions at Valmet, Petri has an excellent background to lead our Asia Pacific Area and grow it further," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:

Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0001

Petri Paukkunen's CV

Petri Paukkunen has been appointed Area President, Asia Pacific as of April 1, 2021. Currently Petri Paukkunen works as Vice President, Board and Paper Mills business unit in Valmet's Paper Business Line. He was Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Board and Paper Mills business unit in Valmet's Paper business line from 2012 to 2018, Vice President, Finishing rebuild in Metso Paper from 2009 to 2012, General Manager, Winder business in Metso Paper from 2007 to 2008, and General Manager, Roll finishing system sales in Metso Paper from 2004 to 2007. From 1991 to 2004 Petri Paukkunen worked in different process specialist and manager positions in Metso and Valmet in Finland and in the USA. He is a member of the Board of Directors at Allimand Group since 2012 and was a member of the Board in the Finnish Forest Products Engineers association 2012-2019. Petri Paukkunen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Paper Engineering.

