Change in the Sobi Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI), a global biopharmaceutical company today announced that Helena Saxon a member of the Sobi board of Directors, has resigned her position effective immediately. She will be nominated for election to the board of another company which is serving the healthcare industry. Helena Saxon has served on the Sobi Board of Directors since 2011.

Sobi Chairman David Meek stated: "Helena has been a long-standing member of the Sobi board. Her extensive knowledge of both the company and the healthcare industry has contributed significantly to the development of Sobi's strategy and overall progress in recent years. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Helena for her contributions to Sobi and wish her well in her future endeavours."

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

