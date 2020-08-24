Change in the publishing date of Citycon's Interim Report for January-September 2020

HELSINKI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj amends its 2020 financial reporting schedule for its Interim Report for January-September in order to ensure accuracy and transparency of the fair values of the investment properties in light of the COVID-19 related exceptional circumstances.

Citycon will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2020 on 4 November 2020 about 9:00 a.m. (previously 15 October 2020).

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

