Change in the Composition of Kamux's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HELSINKI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company has informed the company that Jukka Vähäpesola will replace Paavo Ahonen as Elo's representative in the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Kamux Corporation. Kamux Corporation notified the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board by a stock exchange release on 30 September 2021.

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board after the immediately effective change are:

Timo Luhtaniemi, Chairperson of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, representing shareholders Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy

and Callardo Capital Oy Jan Andersson , representing the funds managed by Swedbank Robur (nominee registered shareholdings)

, representing the funds managed by Swedbank Robur (nominee registered shareholdings) Jukka Vähäpesola, representing shareholder Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Harri Sivula , Chairperson of the Board of Kamux Corporation

Kamux's Annual General Meeting held on April 21, 2020 resolved to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board and adopted its Rules of Procedure. The purpose of the Nomination Board is to annually prepare and present to the Annual General Meeting, and to Extraordinary General Meeting when necessary, the proposals for the composition of the Board of Directors and for the renumeration. In addition, the Nomination Board's duty is to look for successor candidates for the Board Members and to prepare the Board of Directors' principles regarding diversity. The Nomination Board of Kamux consists of four members. The right to appoint members representing the shareholders belongs to the three shareholders who hold the largest share of the votes represented by all shares in the Company on the first business day of September preceding the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors is a member of the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board will give its proposal to the Company's Board of Directors for the 2022 Annual General Meeting at latest on January 31, 2022.

Kamux Corporation

Further information:

Harri Sivula

Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Contacts:

Satu Otala, Communications Director, tel. +358 40 164 5036

ir@kamux.com

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

