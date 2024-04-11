Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 April 2024 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso appoints Tuomas Hallenberg as Executive Vice President of the Forest division and a member of the Group Leadership Team (GLT). He will join Stora Enso during the fourth quarter of 2024 and report to President and CEO of Stora Enso, Hans Sohlström. In this role, Hallenberg will succeed Per Lyrvall who will retire at the end of the first quarter 2025.

Tuomas Hallenberg has long and diverse experience in forest business leadership. He is currently working as Senior Vice President, Property Development and Renewables, for Metsähallitus (the Finnish national forest company managing forest land and territorial water areas exceeding 12 million hectares). Prior to that, he has held several leadership roles at Metsähallitus since 2014. Between 1998 and 2014, Tuomas held various leadership and management roles at UPM, mainly in the wood sourcing and forest operations. He has a Master of Science degree in Forestry and a Master of Business Administration degree.

Tuomas Hallenberg will take over from the current EVP Forest division Per Lyrvall who will remain as Country Manager Sweden and member of the GLT until he retires.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tuomas Hallenberg to Stora Enso's leadership team. Tuomas has broad experience in wood procurement and sustainable forest operations, and a successful track record in optimising the value of forest assets. Stora Enso is one of the largest private forest owners in the world, and Tuomas' experience will be valuable for us in actively and sustainably managing our important forest assets," says Hans Sohlström, Stora Enso's President and CEO.

"I feel both excited and privileged to join Stora Enso – a company with a modern approach and a highly appreciated history. The Group looks boldly to the future building on its values and strategy on sustainability and renewable materials. Stora Enso proudly carries its heritage by combining these with a leading role in the forest industry," says Tuomas Hallenberg.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

