Change in number of shares outstanding in Sectra AB during September

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During September, the number of shares outstanding in the medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) increased by 10,482,768 ordinary Class A shares and 143,619,208 ordinary Class B shares. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares totals 192,627,470.

The change was attributable to a share split, whereby each share, regardless of class, was split into five shares of the same class. Read more at investor.sectra.com/split2021.

The number of shares after the change is distributed as follows:

13,103,460 ordinary Class A shares

179,524,010 ordinary Class B shares

The Class A share carries ten votes and the Class B share one vote. The number of votes after the change amounts to 310,558,610.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in compliance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 30, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. (CEST).

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

President and CEO, Sectra AB

+46 (0) 705 23 52 27

SOURCE Sectra