Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi") has, as previously announced, carried out a share issue of series C shares, which has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Sobi.

As of 30 November 2023, the total number of shares in Sobi amounts to 354,358,946 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. All shares are common shares. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from an issue of 602,482 series C shares, with the aim of ensuring that Sobi can fulfil its obligations under the outstanding long-term incentive programmes (after the recalculation of the number of common shares that may be delivered under each programme as a result of the completed rights issue). The series C shares have by virtue of the conversion clause in the company's articles of association been converted to common shares. As of 30 November 2023 Sobi holds 14,732,372 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 November 2023 at 08:00 CET.

The following files are available for download: