Change in Management of Bublar's Subsidiary Virtual Brains
11 May, 2020, 09:37 BST
STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Granqvist, one of the founders of Bublar, is taking the position as Managing Director of Bublar Group's subsidiary, Virtual Brains. The intention is to accelerate the development of the Play business in addition to the proprietary games Otherworld Heroes and Hello Kitty AR: Kawaii World.
"With Otherworld Heroes, we have started the launch of the world's first MMORPG game with a 3D map based on our proprietary platform. The goal is to build Virtual Brains as a player in the growing Gaming and XR technology segment. With Magnus's solid experience, we have the opportunity to establish more IP partnerships and interesting licenses where our expertise and technology platform form the foundation for the product," says Maria Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group
Magnus co-founded Bublar and has been the company's CEO since its inception in 2015 until 2019. He established the agreement with Japanese Sanrio for the Hello Kitty gaming license. Magnus has 25 years of experience in digital media, gaming and film industry He has held several leading positions in entrepreneurial companies in digital transformation. Previous positions: including sales director for Sandrew/Warner Brothers cinema launches, Managing Director at the film company Noble, Cell Network and live TV games in the MTG Group. Magnus has broad expertise in digital strategy, B2C, B2B marketing and sales.
For more information please contact:
Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group, email: maria.grimaldi@bublar.com, Phone: +46 70 828 38 34
Bublar Group
Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.The company has G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm, email: ca@gwkapital.se, phone +46-8-503-000-50
Bublar Group AB (publ) Kungstensgatan 18, SE-113 57 Stockholm Phone: +46-8-559-251-20 www.bublar.com
