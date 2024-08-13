Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Kamux Sweden's Managing Director Andy Rietschel leaves Kamux, Aino Hökeberg appointed as acting Managing Director for Kamux Sweden

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13.8.2024 at 15:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Rietschel, Kamux Sweden's Managing Director and a member of the Group Management Team, leaves Kamux. The resignation is effective immediately. Aino Hökeberg, Kamux's Chief Marketing and Concept Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, will act as the interim Managing Director of Kamux Sweden. Recruitment process for the new Managing Director for Kamux Sweden will be started immediately.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Andy Rietschel warmly for his contribution in the determined implementation of new ways of working and in rooting out the misconduct that was detected in our Swedish operations. I wish him all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO;

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, interim Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer; and

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer (until Sept 30, 2024).

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 74 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

