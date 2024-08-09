Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief People and Sustainability Officer Marjo Nurmi to leave Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9.8.2024 at 14:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marjo Nurmi, Kamux Corporation's Chief People and Sustainability Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to become an entrepreneur and will leave Kamux. She will continue in her current position and as a member of the Group Management Team until September 30, 2024. The recruitment process for her successor will be started immediately.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Marjo warmly for her valuable and wide-ranging contribution as well as dedication to developing Kamux's personnel, sustainability and business. I wish Marjo all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO;

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer; and

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer (until September 30, 2024).

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 74 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

