Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief Business Development Officer Vesa Uotila to leave Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5.7.2024 at 15:00

ESPOO, Finland, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesa Uotila, Kamux Corporation's Chief Business Development Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux in order to join private equity investor Sponsor Capital as a partner. He will continue in his current position until August 7, 2024, after which he will serve as an advisor to the company until the end of 2024.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Vesa warmly for his contribution for the growth of Kamux since 2011 in various roles. I wish Vesa all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO;

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer;

Juha Saarinen, Chief Sourcing Officer (until July 8, 2024); and

Vesa Uotila, Chief Busines Development Officer (until August 7, 2024).

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-s-group-management-team--chief-business-development-officer-vesa-uotila-to-leave-kam,c4011909