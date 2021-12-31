Change in Kamux's Management Team: Tero Törmänen to take up new responsibilities outside Kamux

HELSINKI, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tero Törmänen, Kamux's Purchasing Director and Member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave to take up new responsibilities outside the company. Törmänen will continue in the company until 30 March, 2022, but as of today, he will no longer be a Member of the Kamux Group Management Team. We thank Tero Törmänen for his contribution to the development of Kamux.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

