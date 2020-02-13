Change in Company's Own Shares

Citycon Oyj

13 Feb, 2020, 16:59 GMT

13.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs

                                   

 

 

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

 


Date:

 

 

13.2.2020

 

Exchange transaction:

                                   

 

Buy                                   

 

                                             

Share class

                                   

 

CTY1S                                   

 

                                               

 

Amount, shares

 

 

 

7 500

 


Average price/share, EUR

                                   

 

 

9,6623

 

 

Total price, EUR

                                   

 

 

72 467,25

 

 




The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after 

                                   

the completion of transactions: 16141 shares.


On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC



Lauri Vehkaluoto


Further Enquiries:


Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Puhelin 050 570 1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

