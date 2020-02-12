Change in Company's Own Shares
12 Feb, 2020, 16:59 GMT
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
12.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
Exchange transaction:
|
12.2.2020
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
Average price/share, EUR
|
8 641
9,6988
|
Total price, EUR
|
83 807,33
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
|
the completion of transactions: 8641 shares.
|
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
|
EVLI BANK PLC
|
Lauri Vehkaluoto
|
Further Enquiries:
|
Valtteri Piri
|
IR and Legal Specialist
|
Puhelin 050 570 1022
|
CONTACT:
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
