Change in Company's Own Shares

Citycon Oyj

12 Feb, 2020, 16:59 GMT

12.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs

 

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

 

                                   

 

Date:

Exchange transaction:

 

12.2.2020

Buy

 

Share class

 

 

CTY1S

 

Amount, shares

                                   

Average price/share, EUR

8 641

                                   

9,6988                                             

Total price, EUR

                                     

 

 

 

83 807,33

 

 












The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after 

                                   

the completion of transactions: 8641 shares.


On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC



Lauri Vehkaluoto


Further Enquiries:


Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

                                   

Puhelin 050 570 1022

                                   

valtteri.piri@citycon.com


