Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 12.2.2020 at 18:35 hrs

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Date: Exchange transaction: 12.2.2020 Buy Share class CTY1S Amount, shares Average price/share, EUR 8 641 9,6988 Total price, EUR 83 807,33























The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 8641 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC







Lauri Vehkaluoto





Further Enquiries:





Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Puhelin 050 570 1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com



