Change in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ 

Stock Exchange Announcement              

      

7.5.2020 at 18:35 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


 

Date:

7.5.2020

Exchange transaction:

 

Buy                                 



Share class

CTY1S                               

                                   

Amount, shares

 

 

2 000

                                   

Average price/share, EUR

 

 

5,854

 

Total price, EUR

   

11 708,00

 


The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 2000 shares.



                                   

On behalf of Citycon Corporation


EVLI BANK PLC

Pasi Väisänen







Further Enquiries:


Laura Jauhiainen

IR Director

Tel. +358-(0)-40-823-9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com




