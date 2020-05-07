Change in company's own shares

HELSINKI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 7.5.2020 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 7.5.2020 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 2 000 Average price/share, EUR 5,854 Total price, EUR 11 708,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 2000 shares.





On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC Pasi Väisänen















Further Enquiries:





Laura Jauhiainen IR Director

Tel. +358-(0)-40-823-9497 laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com











