Change in company's own shares
07 May, 2020, 17:08 BST
HELSINKI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
7.5.2020 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
7.5.2020
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
2 000
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
5,854
|
Total price, EUR
|
11 708,00
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 2000 shares.
|
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
|
EVLI BANK PLC
Pasi Väisänen
|
Further Enquiries:
|
Laura Jauhiainen
IR Director
|
Tel. +358-(0)-40-823-9497
