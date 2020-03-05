Change in Company's Own Shares

Citycon Oyj

05 Mar, 2020, 17:09 GMT

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

 

5.3.2020 at 18:35 hrs




 

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




 

Date:

5.3.2020

 

Exchange transaction:

Buy



 

Share class

CTY1S

 

Amount, shares

1 500

 

Average price/share, EUR

9,1076

 

Total price, EUR

13 661,14


 

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

 

the completion of transactions: 1500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto

CONTACT:

Further Enquiries:
Valtteri Piri
IR and Legal Specialist
Puhelin 050-570-1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

