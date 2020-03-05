Change in Company's Own Shares
05 Mar, 2020, 17:09 GMT
HELSINKI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
CITYCON OYJ
|
Stock Exchange Announcement
|
5.3.2020 at 18:35 hrs
|
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
Date:
|
5.3.2020
|
Exchange transaction:
|
Buy
|
Share class
|
CTY1S
|
Amount, shares
|
1 500
|
Average price/share, EUR
|
9,1076
|
Total price, EUR
|
13 661,14
|
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
|
the completion of transactions: 1500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
CONTACT:
Further Enquiries:
Valtteri Piri
IR and Legal Specialist
Puhelin 050-570-1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c3053348
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Citycon Oyj
Share this article