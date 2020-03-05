Change in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 5.3.2020 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 5.3.2020 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 1 500 Average price/share, EUR 9,1076 Total price, EUR 13 661,14



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 1500 shares.





On behalf of Citycon Corporation

EVLI BANK PLC

Lauri Vehkaluoto

CONTACT:

Further Enquiries:

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Puhelin 050-570-1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com



