Change in Communications: René Ziegler joins Exyte as new Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

"Exyte is gaining an acknowledged communications professional and a strong leader in René Ziegler. He will continue to advance Exyte's communications in terms of content, organization, and processes. Drawing on many years' experience in reputation management, he will provide communications support for Exyte's growth strategy," says Büchele. Ziegler adds, "Current and future stakeholders are sure to be drawn to Exyte as it continues to professionalize and internationalize its communications. I look forward to charting the strategic course for the further development of communications and, by extension, the transformation of Exyte."

Ziegler brings to the table many years' experience with technology, innovation, and business and financial communications. He is joining Exyte from Brose, an automotive supplier based in the German region of Franconia. Ziegler was responsible for communications, marketing, and public affairs at this family-owned company. Prior to that, he had held various communications positions at the technology and services company Bosch. Most recently, he was responsible for strategy and thought leadership. He had also long been in charge of the Bosch Group's external communications and media relations.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to our customers worldwide. We create a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2021, Exyte generated sales of EUR 4.9 billion with around 7,400 employees worldwide.

Contact

Adriana Williams

Vice President CorporateCommunications & Investor Relations

+49 711 8804 1489

adriana.williams@exyte.net

www.exyte.net

René Ziegler

+49 172 5838786

Twitter: @rene_ziegler

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783690/Exyte_Ziegler.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Exyte