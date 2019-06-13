Change in Caverion's Management: Thomas Hietto Appointed as Deputy CEO of Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Hietto (born 1967, M.Sc.,Tech.), Head of Caverion's Services Business Unit and member of the Group Management Board, has been appointed as Deputy CEO of Caverion Corporation as of 1 July 2019. He will also continue in his current position responsible for the Services business, Sales Development as well as Marketing and brand. In his new position he will also be responsible for managing the growth strategy of Caverion.

"Caverion has not previously had a Deputy CEO. Over the past years we have focused on getting the company Fit and ready for the Growth phase. As the Head of the Services business unit Thomas is a natural choice to lead this profitable growth," says Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

"I am excited to start in my new role. Our operating environment and customer needs are developing in a direction where Caverion as a company has a lot to offer. Together with our customers and people we are co-creating new solutions to speed up the profitable growth of our business," says Thomas Hietto.

The CV and photo of Thomas Hietto is available on Caverion's website at https://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board

