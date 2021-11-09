Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Caverion Corporation's Chief Financial Officer to change

HELSINKI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's CFO Martti Ala-Härkönen has resigned to accept a position in another company. He will continue in his current position until 7 May 2022, at the latest. The search for his successor has commenced.

Martti Ala-Härkönen has acted as Caverion's CFO and member of the Group Management Board since September 2016. His area of responsibility has also included M&A and IT.

"We want to thank Martti for his excellent work in turning the company back on its growth path. We wish him the best of success in his new role," say Mats Paulsson, Chairman of the Board, and Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO of Caverion Corporation.

