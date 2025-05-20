ChangAn Unveils Vast Ocean Plan Global Expansion Milestones Following Official Launch of First International NEV Factory in Rayong, Thailand

The factory launch coincided with the roll-off of its 28.59-millionth vehicle and the 50th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand.

RAYONG, Thailand, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, recently officially commenced production at its first international NEV manufacturing base in Rayong, Thailand, coinciding with both the roll-off of its 28.59-millionth vehicle, and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand, marking a truly major milestone. The factory launch is a landmark event of ChangAn's Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion that represents a shift from brand internationalisation to the export of full industries.

Mr. Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile, shared: "Our aim is to build this factory as a global benchmark. We will continue to focus on long-term growth, and mutually beneficial, low-carbon, localised operations. To lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life is ChangAn's mission, and despite the huge challenges currently posed by anti-globalisation, we are fully committed to our Vast Ocean Plan."

ChangAn's Vast Ocean Plan drives global expansion across five regions, advancing its goal of becoming a world-class automobile brand. Over three years, the Company filed over 14,000 patents, with 70% for inventions, averaging 19 per workday, maintaining top R&D rankings. ChangAn fosters global talent focusing on professionalism, youth, internationalisation, and market orientation. Its industrial footprint includes 20 planned factories, with nine KD plants and one full vehicle plant operational. Marketing includes 22 brand launches across Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with over 9,000 outlets. ESG investments exceed 30 million yuan annually, supporting public welfare worldwide.

ChangAn's Vast Ocean Plan has accelerated the Company's global expansion since its 2023 launch. With five major international regions established, ChangAn set overseas sales records in 2024. As the plan enters a new phase in 2025, the Company is sharing high-quality products and services worldwide at the speed of China. In Southeast Asia and Oceania, ChangAn has cultivated key right-hand-drive markets. Construction of the Rayong factory in Thailand began in November 2023, and mass production started in May 2025. In the region, the DEEPAL S05 and extended-range EV debuted at the 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show. The factory marks a shift from product exports to full-industry exports. In Latin America, ChangAn hosted a brand conference on July 23, 2024, accelerating the rollout of high-value products to meet diverse local needs. After 30 years in the Middle East and Africa, a brand launch in September 2024 introduced six new energy models. Plans include local subsidiaries, joint ventures, and expanded services. In Europe, where ChangAn established its Turin Design Center in 2001, a brand launch in Germany on March 21, 2025, marked renewed commitment to sustainable mobility through localised R&D and the "In Europe, For Europe" strategy.

ChangAn will pursue its "four ones" development goals and advance its global strategy, elevating five major international markets to the same strategic level as China. The Company aims to grow its global market capacity from 30 million to 50 million and accelerate localisation in these regions. ChangAn plans to expand production with 11 KD projects in countries such as Kazakhstan and Egypt, reaching 500,000 vehicles in international capacity.

