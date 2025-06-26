Chambers and Partners Research Yields Multiple Global Honors for J.S. Held Experts

JERICHO, N.Y., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held is honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners as a global leader in multiple industry categories in their Annual Guides: Crisis & Risk Management and Litigation Support. The J.S. Held team is once again recognized for expertise in:

Asset Tracing & Recovery

Political Risk

Environmental, Social & Governance Risk

Investigative Due Diligence

Business Intelligence & Investigations ( Asia Pacific & UK)

J.S. Held is honored to be recognized by Chambers and Partners as a global leader in multiple industry categories within Crisis & Risk Management and Litigation Support. J.S. Held also proudly celebrates the recognitions of Philip Worman, Livia Paggi, Peter Pender-Cudlip, Iain Potter, Bruno Vickers, and Sebastian Neave as leading experts in Political Risk, Forensic Accounting, Business Intelligence & Investigations, and Asset Tracing & Recovery.

In announcing the recognition, the Chambers Legal Research Team shared several comments from colleagues and clients, including:

"What stands out about J.S. Held is their results. They do more than provide insights and information, they are very practical too."

"J.S. Held has a big bench and a strong focus on 'investigative due diligence'."

"J.S. Held is unique in its global presence, experience, and expertise. It has personnel that can be deployed quickly and efficiently to address the operative issue, regardless of complexities."

J.S. Held is further proud to celebrate individual experts, with comments from colleagues and clients, who are recognized as leading practitioners by Chambers and Partners.

Livia Paggi, Managing Director, is "one of the most comprehensive and trusted professionals in her field."

Philip Worman, Senior Managing Director, "is top-notch. He is smart, friendly, and sophisticated."

Peter Pender-Cudlip, Senior Managing Director, "is a pleasure to work with. He provides innovative solutions and meaningful reports, understanding our needs early on in complex and sophisticated matters."

Iain Potter, Executive Vice President, "is one of the best quantum experts and forensic accountants in Singapore…He is at the very top of his game, providing robust advice and opinions of the highest quality."

Bruno Vickers, Senior Managing Director, "is a great character who truly knows what he is talking about. He is a great resource and gets to the heart of the issue where others cannot."

Sebastian Neave, Managing Director, "consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of how his team's investigative findings tie into legal objectives and is extremely pleasant to work with. He has impressive language skills in Russian and French."

J.S. Held is home to strategic innovators, integrated collaborators, and recognized thought leaders who have created the next-generation consulting and advisory firm together—a multidisciplinary team with global reach and strong cultural competence.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

Find your expert.®

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcvZ-RD07E4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824221/5389288/JS_Held_Logo.jpg