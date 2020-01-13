Challenge Accepted: Exciting Escapes Introduces New Escape Room Experiences in Croydon

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escape rooms have become hugely popular all around the world in recent years, with players seeking new ways to challenge themselves and have fun with friends and family. Tapping into this exciting new economy, two brothers have made use of a unit in Croydon that had previously been empty for more than ten years.

The Mayor of Croydon cut the ribbon on 9th of January, Exciting Escapes Croydon is now officially open.

Peter and David Gale have already enjoyed great success since forming their business three years ago, over 60,000 people have taken part in escape room experiences in Southampton, Basingstoke and Portsmouth. Their latest venture is now breathing new life into Croydon's leisure and entertainment sector.

Based in Grant's Entertainment Centre, next to Vue Cinema, Exciting Escapes is Croydon's first ever escape room experience - and adventure seekers have already been travelling from far and wide to come and try the mind-bending puzzles and team games on offer.

There are currently four different escape room experiences on site - each with its own unique mix of themed puzzles and challenges - and plans are already under way for five more at the location by the end of the year.

Not only is this great news for budding tacticians and escapologists seeking a new way to get those little grey cells working hard, it's a real boost for the local area too. Croydon is already a vibrant mix of local families, businesses, young people and future developments, and the expansion of this dynamic escape room experience will see more than 20 people employed in full time and part time roles.

With the escape room phenomenon ever increasing in popularity, the future is looking bright for the two brothers and their enthusiastic team.

Exciting Escapes is currently recruiting for part time Gamesmasters to join the team. For further details, and to find out more about the different escape room experiences available, visit https://excitingescapes.co.uk/locations/croydon/

