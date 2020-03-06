Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

News provided by

Kindred Group

06 Mar, 2020, 19:03 GMT

LONDON, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 240,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 10.2 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.7 to 2.8 per cent of shares and votes.

CONTACT:
For more information please contact:
Thomas Gür, advisor to Anders Ström and Veralda
+46 70 797 64 51

SOURCE Kindred Group

