Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

News provided by

Kindred Group

13 Mar, 2020, 17:21 GMT

VALLETTA, Malta, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 120,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 3.7 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.8 to 2.9 per cent of shares and votes.

CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

Thomas Gür, advisor to Anders Ström and Veralda,

+46-70-797-64-51

