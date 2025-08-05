ChainUp's "The ATH Night": Singapore's Must-Attend Pre-TOKEN2049 Networking for Digital Asset Leaders
05 Aug, 2025, 02:00 GMT
SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset technology solutions provider ChainUp today announced its flagship event, "The ATH Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth" on 30 September 2025, at Lantern Singapore. This exclusive networking gathering is set to be Singapore's most impactful pre-TOKEN2049 event, designed to foster high-value B2B connections among the industry's key stakeholders.
Building on the proven success of last year's event, which attracted over 2,000 registrations with 80% comprising senior executives, "The ATH Night" returns to provide a focused platform for C-suite professionals, founders, investors, and innovators to engage and collaborate ahead of the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 conference.
"As we celebrate our 8th anniversary, this year's 'The ATH Night' stands as a direct reflection of our commitment to building a thriving digital asset ecosystem", said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp, "We've designed this event to be the go-to platform for B2B leaders to truly connect, spark vital ideas, and together, drive our industry forward."
Event Details:
- Event Name: The ATH Night - Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth
- Date: 30 September 2025, Tuesday
- Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT
- Venue: Lantern Singapore (@The Fullerton Bay Hotel)
- Register here: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf
Attendees of "The ATH Night" can expect:
- Exclusive access: Connect directly with top-tier decision-makers and influential thought leaders across the Web3, digital asset, and blockchain sectors.
- Iconic atmosphere: Experience an evening of curated networking set against the backdrop of the Marina Bay waterfront.
- Celebratory giveaways: In celebration of ChainUp's 8th anniversary, attendees will have a special opportunity to win a selection of highly sought-after tech gadgets and other prizes.
Attendance is curated to ensure a high-quality networking experience, and space is limited. For companies interested to elevate your brand's visibility and align with this premier event, reach out to marketing@chainup.com for sponsorship opportunities.
For registration and further information, please visit: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf.
About ChainUp
ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.
ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity as-a-service, custody services, MPC wallet-as-a-service, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/.
