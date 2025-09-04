ChainUp Named Double Finalist at Thomson Reuters' ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global provider of digital asset solutions, has been named a finalist in two categories at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards 2025. This recognition, presented by Thomson Reuters, underscores the company's role in a rapidly maturing industry where robust technology is a core requirement for regulatory compliance.

ChainUp's nominations are for Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Compliance Team of the Year and Transaction Monitoring Solution Provider of the Year. The nominations reflect the company's commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that addresses the most pressing compliance challenges facing the digital asset ecosystem.

"The digital asset space is at a pivotal inflection point, and being a finalist for a Thomson Reuters-backed award validates our strategic focus on institutional-grade security and compliance," said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "Our solutions are engineered to empower businesses with the tools needed to navigate evolving mandates, from sanctions screening to combating financial crime, enabling them to operate with clarity and integrity. This recognition belongs to our team and their dedication to building the foundational technology that supports the industry's next phase of growth."

The ALB Pan-Asian Regulatory Awards are judged by an independent panel of senior legal industry leaders. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 18, 2025, in Singapore.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.