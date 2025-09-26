ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue on Digital Assets Regulation with 400 Executives Ahead of TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global leader in digital asset technology solutions, will host its flagship event, "The All Time High (ATH) Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth" on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, at Lantern Singapore. This highly-anticipated event is poised to be the go-to event for senior decision-markers shaping the next chapter of digital finance.

More than a networking evening, "The ATH Night" is designed as a strategic platform for collaboration, dialogue, and deal-making, where a curated group of 400 C-suite executives, founders, investors, and innovators will explore the opportunities and challenges as the industry transitions into a more mature, regulated, and institutionally driven era.

"Our role goes beyond being a technology provider. We are building a collaborative ecosystem that empowers traditional institutions, enterprises and innovative businesses to confidently embrace digital assets," said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "The ATH Night, gathering global exchanges, blockchain projects, stablecoin issuers, payment and financial institutions, creates a vital space for exchanging ideas and forging partnerships that will define the future of finance."

To facilitate robust conversations on the growth of digital assets in a regulated landscape, ChainUp has joined forces with its global partners, including co-host SAFEbit and partners like Amazon Web Services (AWS), eCloudrover, CZR, Paybis, Rapidz, Sumsub, Bitbaby, DogScan, Mercuryo, VeloDB, and Volet. This collaboration highlights a shared mission to advance innovation and build trust in the digital asset ecosystem.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, attendees will also stand a chance to win exclusive lucky draw prizes — including premium tech gadgets and luxury items worth over USD20,000.

Event Details

The ATH Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth

Date: 30 September 2025, Tuesday

30 September 2025, Tuesday Time: 8: 00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT (Registration starts at 7:30PM )

8: SGT (Registration starts at ) Venue: Lantern Singapore (@The Fullerton Bay Hotel)

Attendance is curated and limited to ensure high-quality networking experience. Secure your place now: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf .

At TOKEN2049 Singapore (Booth PB4-11), ChainUp will be showcasing its institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure solutions. These include advanced trading, secure custody, and tokenization platforms designed to power the next generation of finance.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from blockchain-native companies to established financial institutions.