Chaim Lotan, MD announces the official launch of DiNovA's Israel Incubator at ICI

Earlier this year in April, Hangzhou Dinova Ruihua Medtech Co., Limited , a leading medical devices incubator from Hangzhou, China ("DiNovA"), welcomed Chaim Lotan, MD to join as Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DiNovA Israel Incubator. This incubator is established to promote cutting-edge medtech technologies, especially digital health innovations, by bridging the Israeli medtech engineering talent with the China market. This model will help bring unique resources from the two countries together to create medical technology innovations that will benefit patients worldwide.

At this ICI presentation, Chaim Lotan, MD welcomed anyone with interest to speak with the incubator. DiNovA Israel Incubator values the innovative ideas and concepts from individuals, teams, startups or academic partners and could provide early stage funding, infrastructure, and other necessary supportive resources through the whole product development and commercialization process. Through the incubator, Israeli medtech talent could get "one stop shop" service to access the capital market and healthcare market in China.

Chaim Lotan, MD also gave a brief introduction to some previous Israel investment either DiNovA Medtech or DiNovA Medtech's portfolio companies have made, such as Keystone Heart, a good complement to Venus Medtech(HK.02500)'s TAVR product lines, NoYA Medical, a novel solution to treat heart failure, Human Xtentions, Healium Medical, most recently Pi-Cardia, and the list goes on. Now the new incubator itself intends to invest in three or more projects in Israel annually.

At the same DiNovA Session and the Heart Failure Session of ICI 2020, four existing portfolio companies of DiNovA Medtech based in mainland China introduced their advanced technologies and latest clinical development, including WeFlow-Arch Modular Stent Graft from Weiqiang, Valve Technologies from Venus Medtech, DragonFly Valve Repair Device from Valgen, and Radiofrequency Interatrial Shunt System from NoYA. Most of those companies are actively looking for clinical collaborators in EU, since the multi-center clinical trials will be kicked off in 2021 as soon as the situation allows.

About DiNovA Medtech

DiNovA Medtech is a specialized medical device incubator that cultivates life-saving technologies through investment, incubation, and operation. DiNovA strives to help patients through a healthcare innovation model that reduces innovation risk, shortens product time to market, and increases clinical impact. Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Hangzhou, China, DiNovA has developed a global footprint with offices and R&D centers across China, U.S., and Israel.

For more information, please visit: http://en.dinovamedtech.com/

