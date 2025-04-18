CGTN: Head-of-state diplomacy promotes ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia

CGTN published an article highlighting how Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit has promoted the ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia, the fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and how cultural exchanges boost China-Cambodia ties.

BEIJING, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Cambodia set a model for equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday while meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during his state visit to Cambodia.

Xi said he believes Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to neighboring countries, including Cambodia, noting that building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future is a choice of history and the people.

China-Cambodia relations have withstood the test of global transformations and have always remained rock-solid. The bilateral ties were forged and nurtured by the older generation of leaders of the two countries.

In February 2023, during the then Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to China, the two sides agreed to develop a "diamond cooperation framework" with six priority areas: political cooperation, production capacity and quality, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people exchanges.

In September 2023, Hun Manet chose China as his first official overseas destination after assuming office as Cambodia's prime minister. During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hun Manet pledged to further carry forward the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China.

In May 2024, a road in Phnom Penh was named "Xi Jinping Boulevard" by the Royal Government of Cambodia to honor the Chinese leader's historic contributions to the country's development. At the naming ceremony, Hun Manet highlighted that bilateral ties have entered their best period in history under the leadership and joint efforts of Xi and Cambodian leaders.

Fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation

First, two-way trade has expanded remarkably thanks to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade deal and the China-Cambodia Free Trade Agreement (FTA). China has been Cambodia's largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years. And in 2024, two-way trade reached $17.83 billion, up by 20.7 percent year-on-year.

The approval for high-quality Cambodian agricultural and fishery products such as rice, bananas, mangoes, longans, coconuts and basa fish to enter the Chinese market has not only graced the dining tables of Chinese consumers but also boosted the incomes of Cambodian people.

Second, investment cooperation has continued to deepen. China has remained Cambodia's largest source of foreign investment for 13 consecutive years, with investments spanning a wide range of sectors, including transportation, power, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, special economic zones, as well as information and communications technology, characterized by extensive coverage, large scale and strong results.

About 95.4 percent of the Cambodian respondents have a positive attitude toward Chinese companies investing or operating in Cambodia. And 95 percent believe that China has made positive contributions to the development of the world economy, according to a recent CGTN poll.

Cultural exchanges boost China-Cambodia ties

In addition to political and economic cooperation, the two countries have set an example in conducting cultural exchanges, which not only strengthen mutual understanding but also draw closer bonds between the two peoples.

China-Cambodia people-to-people exchanges, as a key pillar of China-Cambodia friendship and cooperation, were boosted by the China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year 2024.

Over the years, the medical cooperation programs, including "Love Heart Journey," "Bright Journey" and "Smile Journey," have provided quality health care service to grassroots populations in more than 20 Cambodian provinces and cities.

As a cultural bridge between the two countries, the Confucius Institute has also provided free Chinese courses to more than 100,000 Cambodian learners since its establishment in Cambodia in 2009.

The cultural exchanges between the two countries are expected to continue to expand under the guidance of the China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative, which will benefit areas ranging from culture, youth, media, think tanks, tourism, and technology to healthcare and cultural relics restoration.

"Let us have more frequent people-to-people exchanges. We should uphold solidarity and harmony, have more cultural dialogues, increase experience sharing on state governance, expand diverse forms of cooperation in areas of culture, tourism, youth exchange and protection and restoration of cultural heritages, and promote people-to-people connectivity," Xi said in a signed article ahead of his arrival in Cambodia for a state visit.

