CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book

News provided by

CGTN

11 Jun, 2021, 11:25 BST

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin spoke about the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" He said that although many Europeans believe that ancient civilizations often lack new ideas, China, as both an ancient and modern civilization, has new ideas about the future. He believes that the promotion of "planetization" based on the Paris Consensus will help China and the U.S. reduce differences.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-18/Former-French-PM-sees-more-innovation-from-Xi-s-book-10mEZdBu6K4/index.html

CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book
CGTN: Former French PM sees more 'innovation' in China's future from Xi's book

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoTpLewE-mA  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531430/image.jpg  

Related Links

www.cgtn.com

SOURCE CGTN

Also from this source

CGTN: Education in China's fight against poverty: Leaving no one...

CGTN: An open China is a boon to global economy...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics